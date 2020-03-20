Gov. Beshear to give update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
On Thursday, the governor reported there was a second coronavirus related death in the state and 47 confirmed cases, which included a six year old.
Gov. Beshear also announced new actions, like child care facility exceptions for health care workers and first responders, a reinforced ban on all public gatherings and revenue flexibility for restaurants.
