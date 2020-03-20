Flash flooding causes road closure

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 2569 is closed in southern Hickman County, Kentucky.
The shoulder of the roadway, where it connects to Holland Ln. and the Purchase Parkway Overpass, was washed out by recent flash flooding.
This section of KY 2569 is between the Hickman-Fulton County line.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this section of roadway will be closed for several weeks.
Crews will be using the time to conduct extensive engineering analysis of the damaged area and to develop a detailed repair plan.
KYTC reports approximately 85 vehicles use this section of KY 2569 daily.
