First Alert: Warm morning, colder afternoon

(KFVS) -Today will be much calmer across the Heartland, but it will be much colder and breezy.
Highs will be early tomorrow ranging from the upper 50s north to near 70 south.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will fall into the 40s late in the day.
It will also be breezy by afternoon with winds up to 30 mph.
The first weekend of spring will not feel very spring-like.
Temperatures will be chilly with lows dipping down close to freezing. Highs will be in the 40s in most areas on Saturday.
There will be a chance for a few showers on Sunday. Some of our northern counties could see flurries.
Above average temperatures with more rain and storms are in the forecast for next week.
