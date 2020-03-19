First Alert Action Day continues tonight for the threat of severe storms.

Good Thursday Evening. Strong to severe storms will likely move across the Heartland this evening and because of that we have issued a First Alert Action Day. We are watching our next round of storms that will move across the Heartland tonight. These storms have produced tornadoes and flash flooding. There will likely be more warnings until 3AM across the Heartland.
Tomorrow will be quieter across the Heartland but also turn much colder. Highs will be early tomorrow ranging from the upper 50s north to near 70 south. Temperatures will fall into the 40s late in the day.
The first weekend of spring will not feel very spring like. Temperatures will be chilly with lows dipping down close to freezing. Highs will be in the 40s in most areas on Saturday. There will be a chance for a few showers on Sunday.