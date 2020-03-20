Confirmed COVID-19 case in Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Health Department has confirmed a person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.
The confirmation was made on Friday morning, March 20.
This is all the health department said they could release about the patient, but believe the risk to the general public is low.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH, and the people of Calloway County,” said Kim Paschall, Director of Nursing for the Calloway County Health Department. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus."
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Calloway County, Kentucky.
The patient is being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Currently, two deaths connected to COVID-19 have been reported and there are 47 confirmed cases in the state, which includes a six year old. On
