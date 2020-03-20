Carbondale police: Man on bicycle threatened by man with gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was threatened by a man with a gun.
Police say they responded to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue around 7:17 p.m. on March 18 in reference to a report of an unlawful use of weapons.
When they arrived, police say they were told a man on a bicycle was confronted by two unknown men in a red car on West Cherry Street somewhere between the 300 and 500 blocks.
According to police, one of the men got out of the passenger seat of the car with a handgun and threatened to harm the man on the bicycle.
They say the man on the bicycle was able to get away.
The suspects drove away from the area southbound.
According to police, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.