Williamson Co., Ill. woman tests positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has confirmed that a Williamson County, Illinois woman has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19.
The health department said they were notified late Wednesday evening, March 18 that a woman in her 50s had the virus and is doing well.
The woman is at home on isolation.
It is believed the woman was exposed to the virus while recently traveling to another state.
Public health officials are investigating the case and speaking with individuals who she may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
The health department may put other individuals on home quarantine if they have had significant exposure.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The health department stated they expect more cases to be confirmed locally with the increasing number of tests being conducted.
The Jackson County Health Department also reported its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there were 128 new individuals with COVID-19 identified, bringing the confirmed total to in the State to 288 individuals.
