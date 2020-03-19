What you need to know March 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 19.
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes tonight. The strongest storms will likely move across the Heartland after sunset.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 7 a.m. for much of the Heartland.
Thunderstorms will move into the Heartland, starting in our southern counties, and continue to become widespread bringing heavier rain during the morning and early afternoon.
There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms during the morning, the primary threat is for large hail.
The afternoon looks to be calm with cloudy skies and drizzle.
Again, additional strong to severe storms move in after sunset.
- A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jackson County. Health officials said it is believed she may have been exposed through recent travel to another state.
- An employee at Saint Francis Healthcare System tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee. She remains in the hospital in that state.
- Federal officials are working to stabilize the national economy, which is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Scott City R-1 School District teachers and staff loaded up six buses with nutritious foods and drinks and delivered them to their students.
- As buses deliver food to students in Carbondale School District 95, teachers are putting together work packets for their students.
- An Arkansas property owner told restaurants to pay their employees instead of rent.
- A florist’s bouquet creation is bound to make some flush with excitement.
