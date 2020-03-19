What you need to know March 19

Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes tonight. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | March 19, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:55 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 19.

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes tonight. The strongest storms will likely move across the Heartland after sunset.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 7 a.m. for much of the Heartland.

Thunderstorms will move into the Heartland, starting in our southern counties, and continue to become widespread bringing heavier rain during the morning and early afternoon.

There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms during the morning, the primary threat is for large hail.

The afternoon looks to be calm with cloudy skies and drizzle.

Again, additional strong to severe storms move in after sunset.

