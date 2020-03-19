Today and tonight are a First Alert Action Day

Today is a First Alert Action Day for the possibility of isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and isolated hail. It will be warm and windy outside of the storms this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening and all have the possibility of become severe. The threat of severe weather will continue into the overnight hours and the early morning hours on Friday. Friday highs will happen early in the day and then numbers will fall quickly through the rest of the day. Some sunshine expected on Saturday, but it will be cooler.