Stores in the Heartland are struggling to keep the shelves stocked..

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) -Have you been able to find what you’re looking for at the store? If not.. You’re not alone!
Country mart manager Kevin Groves describes what it’s like at his store since the Coronavirus pandemic, “A mad house!”
He said there are many empty shelves and a lot customers. “Honestly we haven’t had anything to stock so it’s kind like going around and pulling things forward,” Groves said.
And he said their shipments are lighter than normal."The problem we're having right now is our warehouse is allocating how much we buy," he said.
Groves said this is a problem out his control. “They’re having trouble getting the product and when they do get it you’ve got every store out there that needs the same stuff normally they’ll have truck load of bleach on hand and normally that would last a week and now it only last one day,” he explained
Many shoppers I spoke to say they've never seen anything like it. They said,"It's difficult finding what you want."
And it’s taking more than one stop to find what you want. “I found a lot of stuff at the dollar store and here at County Mart had a lot of the knick knacks. Walmart hasn’t had anything,” they said.
Some said they end up settling for items they don’t usually buy. “I got things I don’t normally buy like little Debbie,” shoppers said.
And they’re taking extra precautions to stay safe as they shop. “Bringing in my Purrell and you know whipping down with this,” they said.
Groves said he just hopes this doesn’t last too much longer. “We’re not trying to make anything off of this, we’re just trying to do our normal business and take care of the customers,” Groves said.
