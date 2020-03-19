SSM Health in southern Ill. opens COVID-19 testing site

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health in southern Illinois opened its first COVID-19 testing sites.
To be tested, patients must first complete a free online evaluation by clicking here. If they meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control, they will then be sent to an area testing facility.
Collection sites were set up in Mount Vernon and Centralia.
According to SSM, testing will only be done on patients who have been referred by either an SSM Health Virtual Visit or an SSM Health physician.
Anyone who feels sick and has symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to complete the free online evaluation. You do not need to be an existing SSM Health patient.
