Southern Illinois University postpones graduation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University has postponed its graduation ceremony.
According to Rae Goldsmith, the interim vice chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations, graduation can be held virtually or later.
“There are so many unknowns at this time that we can’t predict when or in what format commencement will be held. We will be asking students for input," Goldsmith said about future commencements.
Southern Illinois University is requesting students give them feedback on this topic. Many Students have reached out regarding this issue.
“Most of the requests have been before the announcement. Students were anxious to have a decision one way or the other so they could plan," she said.
Most of the dorms are empty with no students. If any student has not gotten their personal belongings are advised to retrieve them.
International Students are still on campus.
“Mostly they are studying and practicing social distancing," Goldsmith said. "They are in close contact with their families through social media. In addition, teaching assistants are preparing to assist professors with online coursework delivery to students.”
The university anticipates that most students will stay at home the remaining of the semester. They are advising students to follow social distancing guidelines.
SIU has reached out to the state.
“The university and system office are in constant contact with representatives from the governor’s office, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and leaders of other public universities," she said. "We are sharing information and getting direction. Universities have been asked to track expenses related to COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.