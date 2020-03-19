Small town grocery store handles influx of shoppers

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in a bigger town you might have had to run to a couple stores just to get all the necessities, but how are small towns doing with just one local grocery store?
“We are waiting on a load of bread right now and whenever it hits the door, it moves out as fast as it gets here,” said Paul Fugate, owner of Bob’s Foodliner.
At Scott City’s only grocery store, Bob’s Foodliner, bread and other items are hot commodities, but Fugate said it’s not just locals who are clearing the the shelves.
“We had a lady in today that was completely out of meat and we took care of her with ground beef, some chicken and some other things and she was from Sikeston,” he said.
Fugate said shoppers are driving more than 30 minutes to his store, for one main reason.
“We haven’t run out as fast,” he said.
Fugat said the influx of shoppers is great, but it has been tough.
“We do have bare shelves, as you can see. Also, logistically we are having problems routing trucks in because of the additional inventory that’s going to be pushed on the road by the truckers, so yeah it’s been difficult,” he said.
Fugate said despite having to stock more, they are still trying to help them community.
“We are also wanting to take care of the elderly, make sure that everybody is getting taken care of. We did some deliveries today to the elderly,” he said.
Scott City Administrator, Mike Dudek, said it would be hard if the town didn’t have a local grocery store.
“We are very lucky to have the support that we do and again even though we are limited with what we have here the shelves are actually not nearly as bad as I expected. They really have planned ahead, so that’s been the plus,” said Dudek.
Fugate said after everything settles down, he hopes to see his new customers return to the store.
“We’re trying to do our part to make sure that we give them the good country first impression and maybe they’ll come back an see us,” he said.
Dudek added, Scott City residents know how to support each other when times get tough.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.