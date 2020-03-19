SIC moves all classes to online

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Southeastern Illinois College is moving all in-person classes to online until the end of semester.
All classes will be delivered via alternate methods unless noted otherwise pending instruction in a specialized discipline.
Career and technical education (CTE) program instructors will contact students, some CTE/Allied Health Programs will be modified according to state agencies’ direction, such as nursing and cosmetology programs and some CTE instructional units may have small instructional units.
Student and academic support services will continue online. For specific assistance, refer to the SIC directory (www.sic.edu/directory) to email the office you need.
Campus access is not allowed for students.
Campus access for faculty and staff is still limited to essential needs only.
For students who need internet access, hot spot areas may be accessed by car in the north parking lot on SIC’s Harrisburg campus in front of the Learning Commons (A-Building) area from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23.
These days and times may change, so students needing this service are encouraged to visit SIC’s homepage daily for updates.
Students using the hot spot via parking lot should leave a space between cars as possible and practice strong social distancing.
No access to the building will be allowed (i.e., no restrooms) as the building will be locked and security on patrol.
Only 50 cars may be allowed at a time due to capacity.
More than that may crash the system.
Only cars with current SIC parking sticker will be allowed to ensure service to currently enrolled students.
Violators of this policy will be legally charged and authorities notified.
A map showing parking areas for the hot spot can be found at www.sic.edu/wifimap.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.