Scott Air-Force Base declares public emergency due to COVID-19

SCOTT AIR-FORCE BASE, Ill. (KFVS) - Scott Air Force Base has raised its Health Protection Condition from Alpha to Bravo following positive, non-travel-related case of the COVID-19 virus at a near by hospital.
The patient is not related to Scott AFB.
The base declared a public health emergency March 16.
It has reduced manning to only critical tasks.
The declaration provides the commander with additional tools necessary to protect Airmen and families and limit the spread of the virus.
This includes restricting movement of personnel and access to the installation as necessary and implementing quarantine or isolation procedures for affected individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.