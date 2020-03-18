Scattered strong to severe storms likely tomorrow!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow and tomorrow night for the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes. For this evening we look to remain quiet across the Heartland. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s in most areas. As we head towards sunrise, we could see a few thunderstorms develop in our southern counties.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy warm and breezy. We will see a few rounds of thunderstorms. The first round will likely move across the area during the morning hours with the threat for large hail. As we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours, rounds of strong to severe storms will likely develop and move across the Heartland. These storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s.
