Saint Francis Healthcare System takes COVID-19 action, sets up COVID-19 hotline

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System is taking action against the COVID-19 outbreak.
They now offer a dedicated Nurse Coronavirus Hotline.
Nurses are ready to answer any COVID-19 questions as well as provide screenings and next steps if needed.
The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at 573-331-4200. This hotline is for calls related to coronavirus screening only.
They will extend hours and days as needed.
The screening questions can also be completed online at sfmc.net/COVID19qanda
Saint Francis Healthcare System is also working on a Coronavirus Test Collection Center with the City of Cape Girardeau. This includes Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation and leadership, Cape Girardeau County Public Health and SoutheastHEALTH.
They have also enacted new policies and procedures for patients and visitors:
- Starting tomorrow, Friday, March 20, Saint Francis Medical Center will be closing two more entrances.
- In total, entrances 1, 5, 6, 7 and 9 will be closed.
- Entrances 2, 3, 4 and 8 remain open with varied hours.
- Each patient is allowed two visitors for the entire hospitalization.
- No visitors are permitted for adult ICU, isolation, emergency or cancer patients.
- No visitor under the age of 12 are permitted.
- No visitors are permitted entry after 10 pm.
- All visitors and patients will be screened when entering the Medical Center.
- They are limiting the number of people who accompany patients to a scheduled appointment or Urgent Care visit at all clinic locations.
- All visitors or family members will be asked to return to their cars.
- Exceptions well be made for those accompanying minor children who have appointments or the elderly and people with a disability who need assistance.
- Starting Monday, March 23, Saint Francis Medical Center is postponing all elective surgeries and procedures until further notice.
- All Fitness Plus locations (Cape Girardeau and Dexter) are closed until further notice.
- When Fitness Plus re-opens, all members will receive a credit reflecting the time closed.
- Outside clergy members are no longer permitted to visit patients.
- Saint Francis says they will utilize their own Pastoral Care staff and electronic methods to minister to patients.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.