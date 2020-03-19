One Heartland janitor supply store orders extra toilet paper

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As shoppers struggle to find essentials at the store, one Heartland janitor supply store ordered truckloads of toilet paper to help fulfill the community’s need.
“They need to stop hoarding and think of other people," said Maria Mason, while loading her trunk with groceries. “How selfish all the people are in the area of how they don’t think about nobody but themselves. That’s exactly what I think.”
Mason said she only bought necessary items and did not shop to stock up.
“Let go of some of the toilet paper so other people can use it,” she said.
Cape Janitor Supply and Beaver Janitor Supply employees said they’re trying to supply the community and ordered six truckloads of industrial size toilet paper.
“We don’t want people hoarding our products. That’s why we said we’re more than happy to sell one case per family so that everybody in the community can get toilet paper if they need it,” said Glenn Cutrell.
While the rolls just about reach the ceiling of Cape Janitor Supply’s warehouse, Cutrell said their vendors cannot get hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes to them.
“We’re just waiting for stock back up. Everybody’s out right now," he said.
According to Cutrell, those items are backordered until mid-April.
“Every day we’re getting phone calls left and right about it and sad to say we gotta say no we don’t have it,” he said.
Local shoppers are putting in extra effort just to get the essentials.
“Yesterday I had to go to two or three different stores to try to see what’s out there," said Mark Anderson.
If you stop by Cape Janitor Supply or Beaver Janitor Supply you can also buy by the roll to avoid overstocking at home.
