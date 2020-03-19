MU Health Care issues new guidelines in response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Mizzou University Health Care has changed their visitor policies and has started limiting elective procedures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Patients will be limited to one visitor, over 18 years-old, for their entire stay. This applies to visitors of patients who are going to a clinic appointment, the emergency department or admitted to an MU Health Care hospital.
Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors. Exceptions will be made for parents and guardians of a child and end-of-life situations.
MU Health Care has also suspended all volunteers and paused student learners’ clinical rotations.
MU Health Care is limiting public entrances to hospitals.
University Hospital: The main University Hospital circle drive entrance has closed. Visitors may enter through the first level of the Patient and Visitor Parking Garage during visiting hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance will remain operational for patients needing care.
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center: The circle drive will remain open.
Missouri Psychiatric Center: The entrance will remain open.
Women’s and Children’s Hospital: Visitors should enter through the main lobby entrance. The Emergency Department entrance will remain operational for patients needing care.
Missouri Orthopaedic Institute: Visitors should enter through the second-floor circle-drive entrance on the east side of the building.
MU Health Care will screen hospital visitors for illness
All visitors will be assessed for cough and fever at hospital entrances before being allowed to enter an MU Health Care facility.
Visitors who have been screened and approved will be given bracelets.
They have canceled elective procedures for the following procedures:
- High-risk patients older than 60 or those with co-morbid conditions
- Patients with anticipated hospital stays longer than two days
- Procedures that require extensive use of personal protective equipment
They have ended valet services for all locations
