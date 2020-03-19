Metropolis Superman Celebration canceled

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 Metropolis Superman Celebration is canceled.
They said they made the decision in agreement with the GMCVB and the City of Metropolis.
They said their primary concern is the safety of visitors and guests.
According to the Chamber, many non-refundable payments would need to be made now, which if they canceled at a later date, would put a large financial burden on the Chamber.
