Man sentenced for drugs after cashing into used car lot

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
James D. Brown, 49, was charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. Brown pled guilty to the charge on March 18 and he was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday, March 19.
Brown was arrested on Dec. 1 after a crash involving three cars for sale at a used car lot.
The crash happened on the 400 block of N. Illinois Ave. at AAA Auto Sales.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office, Brown crashed a PT Cruiser into the parked cars, gave police a fake name and had two baggies of meth, a bag with a small amount of crack cocaine and a handful of pills in his jacket pocket.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
