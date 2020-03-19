Lebanon frees US man as Iran releases US Navy vet

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2006 file photo, a Lebanese flag flies over Khiam prison in the southern town of Khiam, Lebanon. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Thursday, March 19, 2020, that Amer Fakhoury, 57, of Dover, N.H., was was freed from the prison. Fakhoury had been jailed since September 2019, was responsible for the killings and abuse of prisoners in Lebanon as part of an Israeli-backed militia two decades ago. (Source: AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)