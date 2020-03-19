Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri sees 1st coronavirus death; local elections delayed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the first reported coronavirus death in the state has occurred in Boone County. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the case was travel-related. He said that the individual is the same person who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday in Boone County. Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted Missouri's governor to push back local elections for two months, forced the closure of one of the state's most iconic landmarks and led St. Louis' mayor to warn about possible community spread. Twenty-four cases have been confirmed in Missouri.
AP-US-KANSAS-CITY-VA-DISCRIMINATION-COMPLAINTS
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the problems. Their complaints include being subjected to jokes about lynchings and being compared to monkeys, being secretly monitored by white co-workers, lack of promotions and being fired without cause. The workers say complaints they filed have been ignored. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is asking the hospital for documentation about the complaints and what steps were taken to address the concerns. A hospital spokesman says the medical center doesn't tolerate discrimination.
BANK ROBBERIES-CHARGES
Man accused of robbing 3 St. Louis-area banks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 56-year-old St. Louis man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing three banks over a five-week period. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Thomas Joseph Intagliata was charged by complaint Friday. He is jailed and does not have a listed attorney. Federal prosecutors say Intagliata took more than $8,000 from the Together Credit Union on Thursday. Detectives reviewing surveillance footage determined the robber was the same man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch on Feb. 11 and a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28. Police tracked Intagliata to his home and arrested him after a brief foot chase.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI LAB TEST
Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate. KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee's Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day. Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don't currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.
MISSOURI SHOOTING
Police: Still no clear motive in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are still searching for the motive of the gunman who killed four people, including a police officer, before fatally shooting himself. The shooting happened Sunday night at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police told the Springfield News-Leader that they had no prior contact with the gunman, Joaquin Roman, before the crime. Investigators also were not aware of any prior arrests or history of violent crime for Roman. Detectives believe Roman acted alone. The shooting was among the deadliest in recent southwestern Missouri history.
SOCCER INCENTIVES
St. Louis MLS franchsie gets $5.7M in tax breaks for stadium
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis' Major League Soccer franchise has received $5.7 million in state tax credits to help pay for the construction of a soccer complex on the western edge of downtown. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the new agreement was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Missouri Development Finance Board. The vote came three months after Gov. Mike Parson's administration blocked the project from getting $30 million in tax credits. The new agreement will help the ownership group pay for the rerouting and installation of utilities. The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2022 season.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors across the U.S. are ordering the temporary closure of certain businesses such as dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters because of concerns over the coronavirus. Other governors on Monday were still leaving those decisions to local officials or the businesses themselves. That's created a patchwork of precautions nationwide in the absence of the type of national directives that have occurred in some other countries. Some governors expressed a desire Monday for greater direction from the federal government. Others said such decisions are best made by mayors, county officials or school boards who are more closely in touch with their communities.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.