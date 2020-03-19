Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.