Gov. Pritzker to give COVID-19 briefing; 2 positive cases in the Heartland

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Gov. Pritzker will hold his daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m. on COVID-19 response in Illinois.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 288 cases.
There are two confirmed cases in southern Illinois.
One case was confirmed in Williamson County and the other is in Jackson County.
Both cases involve women in their 50s who recently traveled out of state.
Heartland health departments said to expect more cases to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.