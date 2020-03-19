Gov. Pritzker announces new measures to relieve Illinoisans impacted by COVID-19

Chicago, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has announced a series of new measures in order to relieve pressure on small businesses, increase safe opportunities for vulnerable populations to purchase essentials and expand health care services for patients and providers.
“Our social distancing efforts are the most important thing we can do to protect our seniors and support our health care workers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The fight against COVID-19 is a scientific one: it requires the best that medicine, innovation and statistics have to offer. But as we do all that we can to find a cure, find treatments, and support our medical infrastructure, we can’t forget the exceptional human costs of these mitigating measures. We must do all that we can to address them.”
Expanding health care services
The Pritzker administration is applying several measures to remove regulatory barriers for health providers.
- They have relaxed rules around tele-medicine for both Medicaid and private insurers. This will allow more providers to get reimbursed for these services that allow patients more flexibility and safety.
- For plans regulated by the Department of Insurance, the executive order calls for providers to be reimbursed at the same rate at which they are reimbursed for in-person visits and prohibits private health insurers from imposing any cost-sharing for in-network providers.
- For Medicaid, the emergency rules also require providers to be reimbursed at the same rate at which they are reimbursed for in-person visits.
- The Department of Healthcare and Family Services has filed a waiver with the federal government to remove administrative barriers for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
- The administration is looking to increase access to tele-health and the number of health care providers that can screen patients, allow 90-day prescription supplies without prior authorization and early refills, as well as several other items that will increase flexibility and provide additional resources.
- The Department of Human Services has also filed a federal waiver to ease eligibility requirements for food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC, which cover 1.8 million Illinoisans and 174,000 pregnant women and parents of young children respectively.
New grocery store hours for older residents
- Gov. Pritzker announced today that a growing coalition of grocery stores statewide will set aside one or more hours of operation for older residents to shop, before stores open to the general public.
- The grocers with new hours for elderly shoppers include Whole Foods and Shop & Save in the Chicagoland area and Hy-Vee and Valli Produce throughout Illinois.
Sales tax deferral for bars and restaurants
- Gov. Pritzker has directed the Department of Revenue to defer sales tax payments for more than 24,000 small- and medium-sized bars and restaurants,
- This accounts for nearly 80% of all such entities statewide.
- Restaurants and bars that incurred less than $75,000 in sales tax liabilities last year will not be charged penalties or interest on payments due in March, April or May made late.
- The Department of Revenue estimates this will give relief to nearly 80% of bars and restaurants in Illinois.
- Penalties and interest will be automatically waived.
- Qualified taxpayers must still file their sales tax return even if they are unable to make a payment.
- Any taxpayers taking advantage of this relief will be required to pay their sales tax liabilities due in March, April and May in four installments starting on May 20 and extending through August 20.
- For more information, please view IDOR’s informational bulletin available at tax.illinois.gov.
SBA approves small business loans in Illinois
- Gov. Pritzker announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state’s eligibility for disaster assistance loans for small businesses facing financial hardship in all 102 counties due to COVID-19.
- Eligible businesses can apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov
Essential services will remain
Gov. Pritzker assured Illinoisans that essential services will always remain open, including but not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
