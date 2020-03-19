FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

A dense fog advisory in in effect this morning until 7am this morning for a big portion of the Heartland. A warmer start this Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Thunderstorms will move into the Heartland, starting in our southern counties, and continue to become widespread bringing heavier rain during the morning and early afternoon. There is a chance for isolated strong/severe storms during the morning primarily for larger hail. The afternoon looks to be calm with cloudy skies and drizzle. However, additional storms will move in after sunset that could pose a higher risk for severe weather. Isolated rotating thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes if these storms develop. These strong storms look to last into the early morning hours on Friday.