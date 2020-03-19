Federal charges filed in death of Ill. State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment charging a man in the shooting death of an Illinois State Police trooper.
Christopher R. Grant, 46, was charged on Wednesday, March 18 with several federal crimes, including using a firearm to murder a trooper in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
On the morning of August 23, Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while trying to execute a state search warrant in East St. Louis, Ill.
According to the federal indictment, Grant was using the house where the warrant was executed to distribute controlled substance.
The indictment charges that Grant knowingly fired a Glock, Model 19, 9mm caliber pistol, causing Trooper Hopkins’ death with “malice aforethought," which the state’s attorney said is the state of mind needed to prove it was murder and not an accident.
Grant is also charged with distributions of crack cocaine (three counts), maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He has been held in state custody on first-degree murder charges since the shooting happened. His initial appearance and arraignment on the federal charges has not yet been scheduled.
“On that devastating day in August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office pledged every available resource to support this investigation and to support the men and women of law enforcement - today’s indictment keeps that promise,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “We continue to mourn for Nick and his family and we will continue our work to honor his sacrifice.”
This case is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali M. Summers is prosecuting the case.
