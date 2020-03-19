Emergency crews respond to car in ditch near I-55

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 55 early Thursday morning, March 19.
The crash happened near exit 91 on the outer road between the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and the Scott City exit in Scott County.
Pictures from the scene show a car in a ditch.
It’s believed the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-55 when it crashed into the ditch.
Officials tell us no one was injured and the crash did not impact traffic.
