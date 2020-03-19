Delta coming together to support rural students out of school

DELTA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Delta RV School District closed its school buildings at noon on Wednesday, March 18 amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
Superintendent David Heeb said he's never seen anything like this.
“This is changing by the hour,” Heeb said. “There’s no playbook for this. Anybody that tells you they think they know what’s going to happen next in a con man or a liar.”
Heeb's concern is that with school canceled, rural areas like there's might be cut off to necessary resources.
That's why he's reminding the community that the school is and will remain the point of contact for anyone in need.
“We just want to be here and hey if you don’t have anybody else to call, call us and maybe we’ll know who to call or we can try to pull together as a community and help those people that need help,” Heeb said.
His mission right now is to support students and their families.
“We can dwell on what the disappointing part of this is or we can try to dwell on how do we get through this together, how do we help each other,” Heeb said.
The school district will continue feeding students while schools are closed.
"We are feeding every kid," Heeb said. "We will figure out how the state reimburses us later. But if it's something we have to do and it loses money and costs us money we would rather make sure our kids are taken care of and worry about the finances of it later."
Students can pick up grab and go meals starting Monday, March 23 through April 3.
Sack meals will contain breakfast and lunch items.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations:
- Delta Elementary: A cooler filled with snacks will be set up behind the building outside of the cafeteria.
- Southern FS, Whitewater: A cooler will be set up outside the office filled with snacks.
- Allenville Baptist Church: A cooler will be set up on a table outside filled with snacks.
Students and parents are encouraged to stay in contact with the schools as plans could change.
CLICK HERE to see how schools across the Heartland are taking precautions as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.