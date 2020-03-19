2 dead, 1 injured in McCracken County crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Yesterday, around 8:19 p.m. McCracken County Deputies were dispatched near 3240 McKendree Church Road due to a single car accident.
The two adults in the front seats, James H Krone and Sarah A Krone, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A child was in the back seat, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be released this afternoon and make a full recovery.
When deputies arrived it was determined that the 1997 Chevrolet Lumina was driving north on McKendree Church Road, when, for unknown reasons, the car left the left hand side of the roadway and into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a concreate culvert at a driveway.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, West McCracken Fire and Rescue, and Speedys and Jasons Towing.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department asks that you keep the family involved in your thoughts and prayers.
