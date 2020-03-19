Community storm shelters open for Thursday storms, will take precautions against COVID-19

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A community storm shelter in Jackson will be available in the event of a Tornado Warning on Thursday, along with taking precautions against COVID-19.
West Lane Elementary has a community storm shelter inside the school.
During school hours, it’s only open to students; otherwise, the shelter is open to the public, up to as many as it can hold.
That’s true even now, when social distancing is encouraged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our job right now is to make sure we are providing all the needs our communities may need, whether it be teaching our kids, trying to feed our students, but certainly serving peace of mind if there is a storm coming through,” said Dr. John Link, superintendent for the Jackson R-II School District.
Officials say the storm shelter officially opens any time there’s a tornado warning, sometimes earlier if the situation looks serious.
