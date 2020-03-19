City of Carbondale resources for business owners affected by COVID-19 closures

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale’s Office of Economic Development compiled a list of resources for businesses and employees impacted by COVID-19.
They say the page will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.
“The City has taken broad steps to address these unprecedented circumstances, and that includes looking at any and all options to assist our struggling businesses,” said Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell. “Our businesses are encouraged to review these resources and reach out to me directly with questions, concerns or suggestions on steps we can take to weather this event together.”
The list includes information on local financial assistance, utility provider accommodations and unemployment insurance.
