Carbondale School District Food Delivery

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Carbondale School District 95 has implemented a food service for kids. During their time off due to COVID-19, they are trying to keep kids minds sharp.
Superintended Daniel Booth says “ we have two main ways we are getting students food, the main way, we have a grab and go breakfast and lunch set up at Thomas Elementary School and Carbondale Middle school from 7:30am to 1pm and that’s Monday thru Friday.”
Booth also goes on to say, “Were not allowing kids to sit in there and eat because we are trying to limit the amount of contact, we are having but grab and go is the way we are doing it. The second way is we started today our buses are running routes throughout our community from 9 till noon each day to pass out meals to anyone from the ages of 0-18.”
During a two-hour period, Wednesday, district 95 staff delivered over 1600 breakfast and lunch meals to families in need. Superintendent Booth is also trying to keep kids learning while they are away from the classroom.
Booth says “"we got teachers in every building right now that are putting together work packets for our students. But the bottom line we are really working to react well to this situation and put our kids first and safety first.”
Teachers and members of the district are putting together workbooks including science, math and other school related activities. District 95 has this plan in place for the next coming weeks. It all depends on when they can resume classes.
