Cape Girardeau hospitals preparing to treat COVID-19 patients; drive-thru testing sites coming

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is coming soon to Cape Girardeau.
It’s still in the works, but will be located at Arena Park.
You can see the tarps going up at some of the buildings where people will be able to drive through and get tested.
You will have to have a referral from a health care professional before you can come in. That means someone has already screened you and deemed your symptoms warrant getting a test.
If you do get tested, those results are not immediate.
Leaders at Heartland hospitals say they’re trying to be proactive, not reactive when it comes to prepping for COVID-19 patients.
At Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, when you walk in the door, you’ll be screened by staff in protective gear.
They’ll take your temperature and ask you some questions about how you’re feeling and if you’ve traveled.
The hospital locked down all but four entrances, limited visitors and, as of Monday, they’re not doing elective surgeries.
Also, they have an area set aside for patients with coronavirus symptoms.
MaryAnn Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis, said they are quarantining off a section of the hospital.
“Where I’m standing is a sick clinic, no one is in here right now,” she said. “We’ve barricaded it. We are ready to take patients who are too sick to think they could go to a testing center. We would bring them in here and we’d take care of them.”
Saint Francis has a dedicated nurse coronavirus hotline. They’ll answer your questions and screen you if needed.
That number is 573-331-4200.
It’s available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.