Business Owner Reacts to SEMO Shutdown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO made the announcement to cancel all on campus classes throughout the remainder of the spring semester. Due to growing concerns of the corona virus, all on campus housing will also be closed and starting tomorrow, students are expected to remove their belongings from the residence halls. With nearly 10,000 students expected to leave the city, at least one local business says he’s not worried about it.
Owner Chris Rose of A different Drummer Tattoo says," I think it will actually draw more people into the business. People are not going to self-contain for an indefinite period of time for sure. You know after a while it’s going to start wearing on everybody and they are going to start moving out and getting outside and doing things and as long as we can provide a sterol atmosphere for you to come to."
Rose tells us that if businesses are forced to shut down in the near future, it will be a good time for families to come together.
