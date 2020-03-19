Ameren Mo. to provide $1M in energy assistance funds for customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri created a new energy assistance program in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis.
The program will offer $500,000 in income relief energy assistance funds for its electric and gas customers across the state.
It’s also increasing its commitment to Heatupmissouri.org and Heatupstlouis.org for a total of $500,000 to further support existing energy assistance programs for seniors, disabled and financially challenged customers.
The new program was developed to offer assistance to workers from a variety of businesses such as restaurants, daycare facilities, retail stores and other organizations.
Under the new program, Ameren Missouri customers with an active account can apply for $250 toward payment on their account. Applications must be submitted through United Way’s website.
The program runs March 19-May 19, while funds are available.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.