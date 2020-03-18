What you need to know March 18

What you need to know March 18
Flowers are starting to bloom in Van Buren, Mo. (Source: CNews/Chalan)
By Marsha Heller | March 18, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 4:35 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 18.

First Alert Weather

Expect a rainy and dreary morning commute.

Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland during the morning hours.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also likely this afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says the storms do not look to be severe, but there is a small chance of a stronger storm later in the day for western Kentucky and Tennessee.

We will be monitoring the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday.

Making headlines

  • The death toll in the U.S. from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 103.
  • Businesses, schools and others in the Heartland are helping the elderly or people in need who are having trouble finding food or necessities.
  • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden won Illinois’ and Florida’s presidential primary.
  • Statewide and local results from the Illinois Primary Election can be found here.

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.