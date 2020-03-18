What you need to know March 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 18.
Expect a rainy and dreary morning commute.
Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland during the morning hours.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also likely this afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says the storms do not look to be severe, but there is a small chance of a stronger storm later in the day for western Kentucky and Tennessee.
We will be monitoring the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday.
- The death toll in the U.S. from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 103.
- Businesses, schools and others in the Heartland are helping the elderly or people in need who are having trouble finding food or necessities.
- Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden won Illinois’ and Florida’s presidential primary.
- Statewide and local results from the Illinois Primary Election can be found here.
- An alcohol concoction made up of a vitamin C supplement and brand of gin is going viral.
- One law enforcement agency is politely asking criminals to take a break during the coronavirus pandemic.
