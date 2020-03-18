US Census Bureau suspends field operations on virus concerns

This photo provided by the U.S. Census 2020, shows the homepage of the United States' Census 2020 website on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The 2020 census is off and running for much of America now. The U.S. Census Bureau made a soft launch of the 2020 census website on Monday, March 9 making its form available online. On Thursday, March 12 the Census Bureau will begin mailing out notices far and wide. (Source: U.S. Census via AP)
March 18, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus.

The Census Bureau made the announcement Wednesday, a week after the start of the 2020 census count.

Bureau officials said they were continuing to monitor all operations related to the 2020 census in the wake of the virus spread.

As of Wednesday, 11 million households had answered the census questions.

Most census workers won’t head into the field until May, when they’ll knock on the doors of homes that haven’t turned in their questionnaires.

