Union City Police Dept. takes action to limit the spread of COVID-19

UNION CITY, Tn. (KFVS) -The Union City Police Department is working to implement preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Obion County.
Out of abundance of caution, the Union City Police Department will implement the following immediately :
- Face to face contact with the general public will be limited.
- All calls will be set on a priority basis.
- Low to medium calls will be handled by officers over the phone.
- On high priority calls, officers will respond and utilize all universal precautions for personal protection.
These special circumstances will remain in effect until further notice.
