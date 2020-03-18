Union City Police Dept. takes action to limit the spread of COVID-19

By Jessica Ladd | March 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:35 PM

UNION CITY, Tn. (KFVS) -The Union City Police Department is working to implement preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Obion County.

Out of abundance of caution, the Union City Police Department will implement the following immediately :

  • Face to face contact with the general public will be limited.
  • All calls will be set on a priority basis.
  • Low to medium calls will be handled by officers over the phone.
  • On high priority calls, officers will respond and utilize all universal precautions for personal protection.

These special circumstances will remain in effect until further notice.

