Thursday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

With that said, we are watching for more isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening over our far southeastern counties, mainly in Kentucky and Tennessee. There is a small window where if these storms get going in our area, they could be severe and isolated tornadoes are possible. Then we will have a break through the first part of the overnight hours before more storms take over early Thursday. These storms will bring heavy rain and lightning and a few could produce damaging winds. And then the main event, mentioned above, will push into the Heartland.