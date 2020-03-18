Thursday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday evening into Thursday night. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms before that time period too, but Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday have the most significant chance for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and isolated hail. Please make sure you have a couple ways to get warnings because many of these storms will happen during the dark hours of the night.
With that said, we are watching for more isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening over our far southeastern counties, mainly in Kentucky and Tennessee. There is a small window where if these storms get going in our area, they could be severe and isolated tornadoes are possible. Then we will have a break through the first part of the overnight hours before more storms take over early Thursday. These storms will bring heavy rain and lightning and a few could produce damaging winds. And then the main event, mentioned above, will push into the Heartland.
