Shawnee Health Services receive grant to help elderly impacted by COVID-19
By Ashley Smith | March 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:50 PM

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The social services division of Shawnee Health Service, called the Shawnee Alliance, has received an Emergency Assistance Services grant from Illinois Department on Aging in response to COVID-19.

The funds will be used to assist adults 60 years and older with unmet needs related to COVID-19 and isolation.

These unmet needs may include, but are not limited to:

  • nutritional needs
  • personal care and sanitation needs
  • personal medical care needs
  • transportation services for medical appointments
  • medication pick-up
  • medical supplies pick-up
  • delivery of necessary medications.

Counties covered by the Shawnee Alliance include: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, and Williamson.

Shawnee Alliance can submit requests to use funds for needs other than these pre-approved areas.

If you would like to request assistance, please call Shawnee Alliance at (618) 985-8322 or toll free at 1-800-642-7773.

Requests can be submitted by phone only.

