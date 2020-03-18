Shawnee Health Services receive grant to help elderly impacted by COVID-19

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The social services division of Shawnee Health Service, called the Shawnee Alliance, has received an Emergency Assistance Services grant from Illinois Department on Aging in response to COVID-19.
The funds will be used to assist adults 60 years and older with unmet needs related to COVID-19 and isolation.
These unmet needs may include, but are not limited to:
- nutritional needs
- personal care and sanitation needs
- personal medical care needs
- transportation services for medical appointments
- medication pick-up
- medical supplies pick-up
- delivery of necessary medications.
Counties covered by the Shawnee Alliance include: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, and Williamson.
Shawnee Alliance can submit requests to use funds for needs other than these pre-approved areas.
If you would like to request assistance, please call Shawnee Alliance at (618) 985-8322 or toll free at 1-800-642-7773.
Requests can be submitted by phone only.
