Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office modifying law enforcement, business practices due to COVID-19

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be modifying its law enforcement and business practices in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting on March 18:
- For non-emergency calls, a deputy will be assigned to take your report over the phone instead of a physical response.
- Deputies will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safely is in danger. Citizens are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department instead of physically coming into the office.
- Citizens should tell dispatchers if they believe someone at the scene or residence is experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms. This is so first responders can take the appropriated precautions.
- The business office of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the general public. If you need a Concealed Carry Permit or to complete sex offender registration call the Sheriff’s Office to make an appointment.
- All jail visits will be suspended until further notice except for legal counsel purposes.
- Group tours, public meeting, and any non-criminal fingerprinting services at the department are suspended.
These precautions are in effect until further notice.
