Scott City school teachers, staff deliver food to students at home

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City R-1 School District teachers and staff loaded up six buses with nutritious foods and drinks and delivered them to their students on Wednesday.
Each bus went on a route to deliver to hundreds of their students lunch at their homes.
Scott City School District canceled classes, along with many other schools, due to the coronavirus that is spreading throughout the nation.
The school came up with a plan last week to feed and deliver the lunches to their students starting on Tuesday when they were first out of school and plan to continue this every day until further notice.
"On Friday, I had our chef Pedro, start preparing this possibility," Scott City School District Superintendent Michael Umfleet said. "So we were ready to roll out with our first day out of school."
Turn after turn, the school buses drove through the neighborhood stopping to the students waiting by the curb.
Students we talked with said they were happy to see the bus and the teachers that stopped by to visit and bring food for them.
Umfleet said it's great to help out the students and continue the connection with them outside the school.
"Oh it means everything," Umfleet said. "We're just really upset that we're not in school and these are tough times and we're going to take every precaution we can. It's great to see the kids. We're used to seeing them everyday and it's awesome to see them out there and see them excited about something and knowing that we're filling some of the needs that they have."
Parents we talked to said the food and the visit from the teachers and staff were very welcomed.
"I think it's awesome they spend the time to do it," Nichole Conley said. "The kids love it. They love seeing the teachers and staff."
Other parents said the food includes essentials like milk and other nutritious items, plus saves them money and time going to the store.
"It helps a lot," Carole Kenny said. "You can't get out, you can't shop and there's nothing in the store, so we're very grateful for it."
Umfleet said it's great to see his teachers and staff helping to continue to provide for their students outside the classrooms.
“They really miss their kids and really want to be around their kids,” Umfleet said. “It’s a good opportunity to see the kids. We also passed out some homework packets today and different things kids can do educationally. So we are going to continue to do those things too.”
