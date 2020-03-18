Saint Francis Healthcare System confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Tenn.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee at Saint Francis Healthcare System tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee.
According to Mary Ann Reese, the president and CEO at Saint Francis Healthcare, the employee was in Tennessee visiting her daughter since March 6.
She was diagnosed in Tennessee.
The employee was a manager in the business department.
The hospital is checking with anyone she may have come in contact with her before she left. At this time, no one they have talked to has shown any symptoms or signs of being ill.
