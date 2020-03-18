Resources for elderly, children, people in need during COVID-19 outbreak

(KFVS) - With cities, businesses and others taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the elderly or people in need may have trouble finding food or necessities.
Below are some ways they can find help.
Cape Girardeau County
- While school is not in session, Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau will be serving breakfast and lunch from 10-12 starting on Wednesday, March 18 through Friday to children 18 and under. The children will need to be present in the car
Wayne County
- Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be providing meal delivery. Click here for more information.
Franklin County
- Frankfort Community Unit School District announces start of “Meals on Bus” food distribution program that will be Mondays-Fridays while the schools are closed. It starts on Wednesday, March 18 and goes from 11 a.m. to noon each day. Students from pre-K through senior students who live in the district are eligible to pick up meals through the program. Students will receive a “grab and go” bag which will contain food for that day’s lunch and the following morning’s breakfast. Look for the yellow school bus. They should go to the distribution point nearest their homes. They do not have to go to their own school building. Locations include:
- Frankfort Immediate School
- Frankfort Community High School (East Side)
- Denning Elementary School (North Side)
- West Frankfort Park Aquatic Center parking lot
- Antioch United Methodist Church parking lot - Illinois Route 149 at 3013 Antioch Rd. east of West Frankfort
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church south parking lot - North Ida St. at West St. Louis St.
- Orient - American Legion Post parking lot
- Pershing - At the corner of Pershing Rd. and Country Club Rd.
- Dollar General announced plans to keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers. Click here for more information.
- Schnucks announced it will dedicate an hour in the morning to senior customers and those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions. Click here for more information.
- Many Heartland restaurants are offering drive-thru and/or curbside services. Click here for more information.
