Rain and Storms Arrive this Morning

Our next weather system will move in during the morning hours for most of the commute, especially in southeast Missouri. Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will push through into the early afternoon. These do not look to be severe , but there is a small chance of a stronger storm later this afternoon into the early evening for western Kentucky and Tennessee with a warm front pushing north. The main threat will be strong winds.
Strong to severe storms will be monitored Thursday. During the morning, smaller chances of severe weather but storms may have strong/damaging winds. During the afternoon/evening, a higher risk for strong/severe storms may have hail and an isolated tornado, but the main threat will be damaging winds. Localized flooding will be a concern with already saturated grounds.
A chilly weekend ahead with morning lows near freezing on Saturday and high temperatures in the 40s.
-Lisa
