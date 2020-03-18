1 positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jackson County.
That’s according to Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston.
The Jackson County Board issued a disaster declaration for the county.
Jackson County Board Chairman Keith Larkin said the declaration is to activate the emergency management operation center for the county.
“This is the start of the scoreboard...this adds another level of legitimacy,” he said.
On Wednesday, the governor said Illinois was up to 288 positive cases.
Stay with us as we work to bring you more on this developing story.
