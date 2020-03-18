Perryville, Mo. implementing social distancing to reduce spread of COVID-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials in Perryville met on Tuesday night, March 17 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning March 18, the city will be practicing social distancing and implement the following:
- The Perry Park Center will be closed to the public. All leagues and actives will be suspended indefinitely.
- City Hall will be closed to all visitors; however, staff will still be present. For more information you can go to their website.
- The Police and Fire Departments will continue to operate as normal. Visitors to the office will be limited. Citizens are encouraged to conduct business electronically or by phone.
- The Public Works Department will also operate as normal. Visitors will be limited at the complex. Customer service should not be impacted.
- Board Meetings will only be held when absolutely necessary. March meeting will be postponed and they are searching for an electronic alternative.
- April 1 Municipal Court Date (in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court) will be rescheduled and letters will be sent tho those affected.
These measures will be in effect until April 6.
