Paragould woman submits to self-quarantine after close encounter with coronavirus

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One Paragould woman is taking the needed steps to self-quarantine, after taking a trip to visit her family in Texas near an area with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Haley Ballard is not feeling any symptoms, but she called it her duty to not bring the coronavirus to her community.
Since she works in a dental office and has older family members, if she does come down with the virus, it can affect many around her.
“I rather just keep it to a minimum," Ballard said. “If we do contract the virus, at least we didn’t go anywhere."
Last week, she took a trip to U.S. Army Fort Hood to visit her sister and family.
They traveled to Corpus Christi to enjoy the beach for a couple of days.
When they returned to the base, everyone received a notice that health officials confirmed a case on base.
Although Ballard said they didn’t specify where it happened, the base did go on lock-down.
She was able to get out in time but stressed that as a registered dental assistant, the last thing she wants to do is unknowingly pass it on to patients and community members.
“If I contracted the virus and just went on with my daily life knowing that I was maybe exposed to it... I don’t know for certain, but I want to take that off my conscience. I’d rather be safe,” Ballard said.
Since she’s been home, she has done her research.
She’s even talked with a doctor from St. Bernards over FaceTime just to get the facts about the virus.
Her daughter went on the trip as well. Ballard said she would hate for her child to spread it at daycare.
While staying at home will dip into her savings, she’d rather spend the two weeks at home.
Both Ballard and her daughter are on the third day of this self-quarantine.
